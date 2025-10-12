NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF $MMIT Shares Sold by Landmark Wealth Management LLC

Landmark Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,521 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MMIT. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 135,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 228,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,478,000 after acquiring an additional 6,595 shares during the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 12,858 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC now owns 473,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,361,000 after acquiring an additional 82,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC now owns 98,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 12,262 shares during the last quarter.

NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MMIT opened at $24.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.85. NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF has a 52 week low of $22.99 and a 52 week high of $24.52.

NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF Profile

The IQ MacKay Municipal Intermediate ETF (MMIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide enhanced total-return potential by investing mainly in investment-grade, AMT-free US municipal bonds with duration between 3-10 years.

