NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF $HFXI Shares Bought by Landmark Wealth Management LLC

Landmark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 332,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the quarter. NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF accounts for 4.2% of Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Landmark Wealth Management LLC owned 0.94% of NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF worth $9,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF during the second quarter worth $44,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF in the first quarter worth about $382,000.

Shares of HFXI opened at $30.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.29. NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF has a 52-week low of $24.28 and a 52-week high of $31.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.79.

The IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF (HFXI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies located in developed nations outside of North America, with roughly half of its foreign currency exposure hedged to the USD.

