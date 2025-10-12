Hobbs Group Advisors LLC Sells 16,161 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF $BSMS

Hobbs Group Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS – Free Report) by 46.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,161 shares during the quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSMS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 4,597.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 274,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,368,000 after acquiring an additional 268,942 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $5,847,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,087.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 165,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 151,677 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 18.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 342,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,932,000 after acquiring an additional 52,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Precedent Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 58.4% during the first quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 118,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 43,745 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $23.48 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.41 and a one year high of $23.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.40 and a 200 day moving average of $23.19.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.0518 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2028. BSMS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

