Chevron Corporation $CVX Shares Sold by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,926 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $26,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 32,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,408,000 after purchasing an additional 6,928 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 12,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 9,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldstone Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC now owns 8,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVX opened at $149.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $257.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Chevron Corporation has a 12 month low of $132.04 and a 12 month high of $168.96.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $44.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.59 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%.The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 88.03%.

In other Chevron news, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total transaction of $59,362,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,403,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,102,023.50. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $636,480.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,960. This trade represents a 77.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Monday, August 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Chevron from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.40.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

