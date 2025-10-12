United Rentals, Inc. $URI Shares Purchased by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,996 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $6,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 101.6% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in United Rentals by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Trading Down 2.9%

United Rentals stock opened at $951.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $937.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $785.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $525.91 and a 12 month high of $1,004.92. The stock has a market cap of $61.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.73.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $10.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.54 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.70 EPS. United Rentals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on URI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $702.00 to $955.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. BNP Paribas set a $900.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $888.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $1,075.00 to $1,120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $956.13.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

