Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE Has $3.47 Million Stock Holdings in MarineMax, Inc. $HZO

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE grew its holdings in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,815 shares during the period. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE owned 0.64% of MarineMax worth $3,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in MarineMax by 2.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,086,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,856,000 after purchasing an additional 53,872 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MarineMax by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,532,153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,941,000 after buying an additional 37,154 shares during the last quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 843,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,141,000 after acquiring an additional 155,750 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 559,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,021,000 after acquiring an additional 31,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its stake in shares of MarineMax by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 508,287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,928,000 after acquiring an additional 150,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO W Brett Mcgill sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $1,651,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 173,038 shares in the company, valued at $4,763,736.14. The trade was a 25.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HZO shares. Zacks Research raised MarineMax from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target (up from $29.00) on shares of MarineMax in a report on Monday, June 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.25.

MarineMax Trading Down 4.7%

Shares of HZO stock opened at $23.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.25 million, a P/E ratio of -17.81 and a beta of 1.53. MarineMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.85 and a 1 year high of $35.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.67). MarineMax had a positive return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 1.15%.The company had revenue of $657.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. MarineMax has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.450-0.950 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MarineMax, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

