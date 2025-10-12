Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE Acquires 9,342 Shares of Bruker Corporation $BRKR

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE raised its holdings in Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,342 shares during the period. Bruker makes up 1.7% of Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE owned about 0.14% of Bruker worth $8,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Bruker by 0.8% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,115 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Bruker by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Bruker by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 898 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Bruker by 26.3% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,673 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BRKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Bruker from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Bruker from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Bruker in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $60.00 price target on shares of Bruker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bruker from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bruker

In related news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 3,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $114,003.75. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,016. This trade represents a 16.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Price Performance

Shares of Bruker stock opened at $35.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Bruker Corporation has a one year low of $28.53 and a one year high of $65.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.20.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Bruker had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The company had revenue of $797.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Bruker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.950-2.050 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bruker Corporation will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 23rd. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is 38.46%.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Featured Articles

