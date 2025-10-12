Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF $SPGP Holdings Lowered by Hobbs Group Advisors LLC

Hobbs Group Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 42.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,509 shares during the quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 13,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000.

SPGP stock opened at $110.97 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 52 week low of $84.13 and a 52 week high of $115.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.47.

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

