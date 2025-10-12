Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER Position Raised by LRI Investments LLC

LRI Investments LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 38.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,255 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the quarter. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 305.1% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 498.5% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 407 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at $30,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:UBER opened at $93.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.91. The firm has a market cap of $195.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.48. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.33 and a 52-week high of $101.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Insider Activity

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 59.96% and a net margin of 26.68%.Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total transaction of $273,405.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,239,733.76. The trade was a 10.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,250 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $3,013,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 86,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,343,319.02. The trade was a 26.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 601,821 shares of company stock valued at $58,659,491 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UBER shares. Roth Capital raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.03.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

