JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 102 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF $IWN

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 67.5% during the first quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 166.7% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $172.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $172.66 and a 200-day moving average of $159.52. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $129.38 and a 52-week high of $183.51.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.