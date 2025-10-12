Landmark Wealth Management LLC Takes $864,000 Position in Goldman Sachs Municipal Income ETF $GMUB

Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:GMUB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.47% of Goldman Sachs Municipal Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Municipal Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,222,000.

Goldman Sachs Municipal Income ETF Stock Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA GMUB opened at $50.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.76. Goldman Sachs Municipal Income ETF has a 1-year low of $44.00 and a 1-year high of $51.32.

About Goldman Sachs Municipal Income ETF

The Goldman Sachs Municipal Income ETF (GMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that focuses on municipal securities, which are exempt from federal income tax. The fund aims to provide diversified exposure and high current income GMUB was launched on Jul 23, 2024 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

