LRI Investments LLC Has $3.29 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture PLC $ACN

LRI Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,004 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the quarter. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,814,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,912,594,000 after buying an additional 3,419,577 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,953,621 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,793,889,000 after buying an additional 3,490,569 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,766,369 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,111,378,000 after purchasing an additional 228,939 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 6,163,393 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,923,225,000 after purchasing an additional 126,548 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,129,053 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,600,470,000 after purchasing an additional 164,573 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accenture Trading Down 4.3%

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $241.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $247.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Accenture PLC has a 1-year low of $229.40 and a 1-year high of $398.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.28.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.34 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 11.02%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Accenture from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 26th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Accenture from $313.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Accenture from $355.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Accenture from $363.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.22.

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

