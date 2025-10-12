LRI Investments LLC Sells 2,349 Shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF $DFLV

LRI Investments LLC reduced its stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 197,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,349 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF worth $6,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 190.8% in the 1st quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 962.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $95,000.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFLV opened at $32.08 on Friday. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $26.26 and a 52 week high of $33.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.87.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

