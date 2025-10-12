LRI Investments LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

LRI Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prostatis Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 19.7% in the second quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 17,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,169,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 145,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 68,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,862,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 2.7%

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $321.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $321.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $299.25. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $236.42 and a twelve month high of $332.20. The company has a market capitalization of $536.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.