JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPQ Holdings Raised by LRI Investments LLC

LRI Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JEPQ. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 15,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 104,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 52.9% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 16,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steele Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of NASDAQ JEPQ opened at $56.33 on Friday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $44.31 and a 12 month high of $58.54. The company has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17 and a beta of -0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.63.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.4461 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.44. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 9.5%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

