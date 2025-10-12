OFI Invest Asset Management Sells 86,817 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

OFI Invest Asset Management lessened its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 30.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 196,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 86,817 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $21,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2,837.5% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth $29,000. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 304.3% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 370.8% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $117.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $145.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.34. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.17 and a fifty-two week high of $121.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.65 and a 200-day moving average of $110.26.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 50.99% and a net margin of 21.86%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.950-8.250 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total transaction of $283,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 159,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,120,661.35. The trade was a 1.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 3,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total value of $340,710.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 113,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,855,329.01. This trade represents a 2.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,402,130 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Truist Financial upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, August 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.08.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

