1,000 Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN Bought by Legal Advantage Investments Inc.

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 10.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 99,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,705,000 after purchasing an additional 9,817 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 18.1% in the second quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 23,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 9.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 122,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,448,000 after purchasing an additional 10,524 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.8% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 8.9% in the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 4.1%

Texas Instruments stock opened at $171.70 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.95 and a fifty-two week high of $221.69. The stock has a market cap of $156.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 5.81.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.600 EPS. Research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. UBS Group set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $218.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday. Arete started coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $203.80 price objective for the company. Finally, Arete Research upgraded shares of Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total value of $308,025.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 38,883 shares in the company, valued at $7,984,624.05. The trade was a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

