1,512 Shares in General Dynamics Corporation $GD Purchased by AdviceOne Advisory Services LLC

AdviceOne Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,512 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000. General Dynamics accounts for approximately 0.3% of AdviceOne Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $267,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $314.00 price target on General Dynamics and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $319.00.

General Dynamics Trading Down 2.8%

NYSE:GD opened at $333.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.83. General Dynamics Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $239.20 and a fifty-two week high of $347.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $324.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.94. The stock has a market cap of $89.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.47.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $13.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.13 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 8.13%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.050-15.150 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 40.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other news, VP Christopher J. Brady sold 8,150 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.18, for a total transaction of $2,617,617.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 22,818 shares in the company, valued at $7,328,685.24. The trade was a 26.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 33,740 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.20, for a total value of $10,634,848.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 45,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,244,518.40. This represents a 42.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 275,020 shares of company stock worth $86,414,503 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

