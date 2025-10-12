Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 10,104 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF $SPYV

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 172.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,534,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237,528 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 746.5% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $386,000. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,327,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,799,000 after acquiring an additional 89,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 266.1% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 55,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 40,385 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $54.27 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $44.39 and a 52-week high of $56.03. The company has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.49 and a 200-day moving average of $52.03.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.