LRI Investments LLC Has $1.21 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

LRI Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 906 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth about $2,385,585,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 343,058.2% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 2,463,876 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,299,450,000 after buying an additional 2,463,158 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 57.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,393,064 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,164,134,000 after buying an additional 1,236,251 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 37.7% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 2,070,221 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,898,496,000 after buying an additional 567,251 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,997,260 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,433,585,000 after buying an additional 509,255 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Netflix from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group set a $1,425.00 price objective on Netflix in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Netflix from $1,514.00 to $1,515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,337.63.

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX opened at $1,220.08 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $677.88 and a 12-month high of $1,341.15. The stock has a market cap of $518.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.98, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,210.84 and a 200-day moving average of $1,168.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%.The company had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Reed Hastings sold 42,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,171.92, for a total value of $49,426,897.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,736.48. This trade represents a 99.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 2,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.62, for a total value of $2,351,416.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,604,284.16. The trade was a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,100 shares of company stock valued at $122,710,980. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

