iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA Shares Sold by Sovereign Financial Group Inc.

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Elequin Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $92.24 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $72.14 and a 12-month high of $95.53. The company has a market capitalization of $66.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.21.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

