Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Holdings in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 988,641 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 11,245 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises 1.2% of Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $134,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,327 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. FF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.3% during the second quarter. FF Advisors LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 14,018 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Monday, June 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Abbott Laboratories to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.17.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau sold 5,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total transaction of $746,752.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 51,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,862,453.65. This trade represents a 9.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 0.8%

ABT opened at $132.30 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $110.86 and a one year high of $141.23. The company has a market cap of $230.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 32.43%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.100-5.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.280-1.320 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.57%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

