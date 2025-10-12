Apollon Financial LLC Acquires New Shares in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Apollon Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,309 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth about $629,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 19.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 613,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,519,000 after acquiring an additional 101,162 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth about $15,227,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 94.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 650,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,363,000 after acquiring an additional 316,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2,317.5% in the first quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 6,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 6,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,785,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.22, for a total transaction of $243,175,176.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,698,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,191,640.28. This represents a 23.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 6,678,904 shares of company stock worth $894,021,161 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

ANET stock opened at $154.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.85 and a 200-day moving average of $108.89. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $162.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.47.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 40.90%.The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Arista Networks has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

ANET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Arista Networks from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Zacks Research downgraded Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $171.00 price objective on Arista Networks and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Melius Research upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.94.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

