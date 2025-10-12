Tranquility Partners LLC Purchases New Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF $EFG

Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFG. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2,387.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,276,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,688,000 after buying an additional 2,185,348 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $181,715,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,474,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,872,000. Finally, Sofi Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3,969.1% during the 1st quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 426,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,664,000 after buying an additional 416,156 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Up 17.5%

Shares of EFG stock opened at $112.90 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $113.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.52 and its 200 day moving average is $108.43.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.