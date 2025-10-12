GFS Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

GFS Advisors LLC increased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,105 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.6% of GFS Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $11,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,174,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,268,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,748 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 5.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,475,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,969,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,198 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,062,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,585,000 after purchasing an additional 49,699 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 11,525,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,180,000 after buying an additional 208,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,328,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,544,000 after purchasing an additional 491,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.88.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $150.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.78. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.60 and a fifty-two week high of $177.50. The company has a market cap of $205.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.26.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.91 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.46% and a net margin of 7.82%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.120-8.120 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were given a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 103.64%.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.