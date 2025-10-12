SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF $SPYV Shares Sold by Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the period. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Management Resources Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. now owns 29,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. rebel Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $13,953,000. Coordinated Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $721,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 377,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,778,000 after buying an additional 11,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.1% during the second quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 5,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $54.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.39 and a fifty-two week high of $56.03.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

