Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Trims Stock Position in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lessened its holdings in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,253 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 32,710 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LGT Group Foundation raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 9.7% in the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 5,398 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $988,822,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 6.2% in the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.9% in the first quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 16.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,545 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

UNP opened at $225.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52-week low of $204.66 and a 52-week high of $256.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $224.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.38. The company has a market cap of $133.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 41.73%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 47.96%.

Several brokerages recently commented on UNP. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $231.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Loop Capital raised shares of Union Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $214.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.08.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

