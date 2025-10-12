Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET Shares Acquired by Sather Financial Group Inc

Sather Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 975,509 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,907 shares during the quarter. Arista Networks comprises 5.9% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $99,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ANET. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Arista Networks by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,856,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,581,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,982 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Arista Networks by 9.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,959,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,778,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,198 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at about $933,626,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Arista Networks by 3.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,315,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $799,244,000 after acquiring an additional 372,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Arista Networks by 37.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,552,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $740,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total value of $1,179,920.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 41,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,162,722.16. The trade was a 16.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,247,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total value of $185,319,098.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,383,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,567,735.71. This trade represents a 18.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,678,904 shares of company stock worth $894,021,161 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of ANET stock opened at $154.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.89. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $162.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.19 billion, a PE ratio of 60.77, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.47.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 40.90%.The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Arista Networks has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $136.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research cut Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.94.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

