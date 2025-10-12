SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG Shares Acquired by Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 671,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,622 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 14.9% of Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $64,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 13,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Mustard Seed Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockline Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $102.40 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.65 and a fifty-two week high of $106.22. The firm has a market cap of $42.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.87.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

