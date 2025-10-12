SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG is CCG Wealth Management LLC’s Largest Position

CCG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 610,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,153 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 23.4% of CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $44,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha Financial Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 76,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,567,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 60,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Financial Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Quantum Financial Planning Services Inc. now owns 464,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,788,000 after buying an additional 20,311 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 305,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,233,000 after buying an additional 7,835 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 17.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,940,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,576,000 after buying an additional 1,456,291 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $76.84 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $56.67 and a 1 year high of $79.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

