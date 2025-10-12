Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Raises Stock Position in The Boeing Company $BA

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 40.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,007 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,151 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $14,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Boeing by 1,712.5% during the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 33.3% during the first quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 30.4% during the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $242.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.91.

In other Boeing news, Director Mortimer J. Buckley bought 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $226.10 per share, for a total transaction of $497,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,420. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total transaction of $867,103.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,248,637.62. This represents a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BA opened at $211.04 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $128.88 and a 12 month high of $242.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.38. The company has a market capitalization of $159.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 1.47.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $22.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.90) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

