Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 188.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,604 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 42,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,226,000. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 26,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV stock opened at $182.87 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $150.43 and a 1-year high of $188.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $183.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.36. The firm has a market cap of $146.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

