SPDR Gold Shares $GLD is Acorn Creek Capital LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Acorn Creek Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,668 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 6.1% of Acorn Creek Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Acorn Creek Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $14,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 5,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $288,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 226.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of GLD stock opened at $369.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $312.79. The company has a market cap of $130.59 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $236.13 and a 12-month high of $373.57.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

