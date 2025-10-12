The Walt Disney Company $DIS Stock Position Decreased by Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,507 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 208 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 274.0% during the 1st quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 489 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $109.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $80.10 and a 1 year high of $124.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.41. The firm has a market cap of $196.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The business had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Walt Disney from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.18.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DIS

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.