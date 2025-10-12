Apollon Financial LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Apollon Financial LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Apollon Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 109.3% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of VTV opened at $182.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.36. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $150.43 and a twelve month high of $188.43.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.