Second Half Financial Partners LLC Sells 175 Shares of American Tower Corporation $AMT

Second Half Financial Partners LLC reduced its holdings in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Second Half Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in American Tower by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in American Tower by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in American Tower by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in American Tower by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 1.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Price Performance

American Tower stock opened at $186.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $87.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $198.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.82. American Tower Corporation has a 52 week low of $172.51 and a 52 week high of $234.33.

American Tower Announces Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 24.85% and a net margin of 12.60%.The business’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. American Tower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.460-10.650 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 247.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Hsbc Global Res cut American Tower from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $220.00 price target on American Tower and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Tower in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.07.

Check Out Our Latest Report on American Tower

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Tower news, CEO Juan Font sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $149,997.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 23,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,130.25. The trade was a 2.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.