LRI Investments LLC Has $875,000 Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

LRI Investments LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 30.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth about $1,715,899,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 26.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,819,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,396,496,000 after buying an additional 584,375 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,393,951 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,680,922,000 after acquiring an additional 566,979 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,499,052 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,732,975,000 after acquiring an additional 457,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,665,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,178,258,000 after acquiring an additional 453,335 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $429.59 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $425.00 and a 52-week high of $616.00. The company has a market capitalization of $154.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $458.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $497.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.26. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

ISRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $559.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $621.00 to $567.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $589.43.

Insider Activity

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.48, for a total transaction of $2,216,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,845.44. This trade represents a 92.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.69, for a total value of $147,631.15. Following the sale, the director directly owned 739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,669.91. This represents a 31.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,224 shares of company stock valued at $21,716,492 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

