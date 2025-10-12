Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 27,747 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF $EFG

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,747 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $7,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFG. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 53,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,227,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 50,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,882,000 after buying an additional 5,478 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9,900.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 17,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:EFG opened at $112.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.52 and its 200 day moving average is $108.43. The company has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $113.16.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

