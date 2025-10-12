Advocate Group LLC Acquires 4,222 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Advocate Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 1.5% of Advocate Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $8,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 4,723 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.1% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.2% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 12,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 46.0% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Finally, Powers Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.1% during the first quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Carol B. Tome bought 11,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.67 per share, with a total value of $1,000,796.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 24,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,591.06. This trade represents a 89.61% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christiana Smith Shi bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.17 per share, with a total value of $44,085.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,085. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 17,182 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,382 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $96.00 target price (down previously from $125.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $82.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $70.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.34. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $145.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 6.34%.The firm had revenue of $21.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.9%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 97.62%.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.