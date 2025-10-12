GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Acquires 255 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $8,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of VIG stock opened at $212.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $96.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $169.32 and a 52 week high of $218.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.27.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

