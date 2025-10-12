Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 408 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF $USMV

Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up about 2.9% of Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000.

Shares of USMV stock opened at $94.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $83.99 and a 52 week high of $95.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.88.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

