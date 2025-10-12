Bull Street Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp $USB

Bull Street Advisors LLC reduced its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,775 shares during the quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of USB. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 323.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 36,863 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 36,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth $205,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 12.7% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 16,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 50,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

NYSE:USB opened at $45.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.06. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $35.18 and a 52-week high of $53.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.76 and a 200 day moving average of $44.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 16.30%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.76%.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP Souheil Badran sold 23,727 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $1,099,509.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 70,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,259,833.64. The trade was a 25.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial raised U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, July 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Wall Street Zen raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 price target on U.S. Bancorp and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.11.

View Our Latest Analysis on U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.