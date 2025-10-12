Libra Wealth LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU

Libra Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEUFree Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 126.3% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEU stock opened at $70.20 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $53.65 and a 52-week high of $72.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.27.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

