Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 531 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 6,350.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, North Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $225.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $110.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.21. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.65 and a twelve month high of $258.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADI. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Analog Devices to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $219.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Noble Financial upgraded shares of Analog Devices to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total transaction of $3,078,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 63,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,525,570. This trade represents a 16.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.74, for a total value of $242,740.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,343.32. This represents a 16.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,240 shares of company stock valued at $12,980,578. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

