Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN Shares Sold by Means Investment CO. Inc.

Means Investment CO. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 21.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 19,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 9.0% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 5,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 12.2% during the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $176,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total transaction of $308,025.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 38,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,984,624.05. This represents a 3.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Arete initiated coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $203.80 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Arete Research raised shares of Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.82.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Texas Instruments stock opened at $171.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.72. The company has a market capitalization of $156.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.95 and a 1 year high of $221.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 5.81.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 30.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.600 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 99.63%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

