Manitou Investment Management Ltd. Has $32.56 Million Position in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Manitou Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 329,681 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,882 shares during the quarter. Amphenol makes up approximately 6.2% of Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $32,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APH. Motive Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. LeConte Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 2nd quarter worth about $399,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,438 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. City Center Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 2nd quarter worth about $482,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 27,711 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 5,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on APH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $139.00 target price on shares of Amphenol and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 100,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $11,042,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,250. The trade was a 88.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 113,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total value of $12,462,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 665,924 shares of company stock valued at $73,369,357 in the last three months. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $121.64 on Friday. Amphenol Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $56.45 and a fifty-two week high of $127.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.29.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Amphenol has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 26.29%.

About Amphenol

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.