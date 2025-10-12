Means Investment CO. Inc. Acquires 9,473 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 303,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,473 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 16.4% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $172,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 800.0% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $600.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $599.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $558.73. The firm has a market cap of $747.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $442.80 and a 52-week high of $619.60.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

