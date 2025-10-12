Hobbs Group Advisors LLC Has $225,000 Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. $OKE

Hobbs Group Advisors LLC decreased its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Presima Securities ULC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 9,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 0.8% during the first quarter. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 5.0% during the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2.8% during the first quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 4.5% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank set a $92.00 price objective on ONEOK and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on ONEOK from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ONEOK in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on ONEOK from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.69.

ONEOK Trading Down 2.9%

OKE stock opened at $69.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.94. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.08 and a fifty-two week high of $118.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 11.06%.During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. ONEOK has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.370-5.370 EPS. Analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.31%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Further Reading

