GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Sells 838 Shares of The Kroger Co. $KR

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Kroger by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,397,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945,848 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at about $178,385,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in Kroger by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 4,084,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059,574 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Kroger by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,185,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,768,000 after purchasing an additional 976,100 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,730,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $67.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $44.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.07. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.88 and a fifty-two week high of $74.90.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $33.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.08 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Kroger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KR shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Argus set a $85.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $83.00 price target on shares of Kroger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kroger news, Director Clyde R. Moore sold 3,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total transaction of $272,834.10. Following the sale, the director directly owned 85,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,147,718.50. This trade represents a 4.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

