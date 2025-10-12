Bull Street Advisors LLC Grows Position in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Bull Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 119,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 349,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,134,000 after purchasing an additional 56,478 shares during the period. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 17,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $150.08 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $127.60 and a one year high of $177.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $205.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.26.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 58.46%. The business had revenue of $23.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.120-8.120 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 103.64%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PEP. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.88.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

